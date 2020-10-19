Social networks played a role in the attack perpetrated Friday, October 16 against Professor Samuel Paty, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). Videos had been posted on social networks. “These videos were quickly reported by users on social networks and then processed by the Pharos platform“, explains the journalist Josselin Debraux on the 12/13 set, Monday October 19. “This structure is composed police and gendarmes who track online pedophile content, scams, racism, incitement to hatred, but also the apology of terrorism“.



However, the videos in question demanded the resignation of Samuel Paty, but no death threat, nor any call for violence appeared. To report content on social networks, the journalist points out the existence of the “Report” button on Facebook and Twitter, for example. However, the reported content does not automatically disappear, because the most used social networks are not hosted in France. If the authors of the messages can be prosecuted quickly in France, the procedures to remove the content are very long. “The government is therefore currently considering legislating to speed up this process.“, concludes Josselin Debraux.

