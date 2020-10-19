Tributes were paid in many cities in France Sunday October 17, after Samuel’s assassination Paty, in Yvelines on Friday October 16. The professor of history geography was killed for showing caricatures of Muhammad to some of his students as part of a course on freedom of expression. On the Place du Capitole in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), thousands of people applauded to pay their last respects to the teacher. Young people were mobilized. “I came to say that we don’t agree and to protest. We are not afraid, we do not want to crash in front it”, assures a young woman.



In Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), Place Kléber is full of people where some 1,500 elected officials, anonymous and teachers were very upset. “We need to be given more resources so that we can discuss in class and we can compare opinions and so that we can debate”, Comments a professor.