The French gathered all over France to pay tribute to Professor Samuel Paty, assassinated on Friday October 16 in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). In Paris, a large gathering took place on the Place de la République. “In January 2015, it was on this same square that a million and a half French people gathered after the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher attacks“, reports journalist Ignacio Bornacin, live for 19/20, Sunday October 18. The crowd was smaller than five years ago, because” the fear of Covid is still in people’s minds“. But “all say their support for Samuel Paty’s family“.

In Nîmes (Gard), “the mobilization was strong here in front of the prefecture of Gard“, explains journalist Pauline Pidoux, live Sunday, October 18.”More than a thousand people gathered, it even surprised and moved some teachers who were there.“She continues. The teachers’ unions have said a few words in tribute to Samuel Paty.

