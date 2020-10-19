Place de la République, in Paris, the cobblestones vibrated to the sound of applause, Sunday, October 18. Several tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of Paris. As a greeting to Samuel Paty, murdered for teaching freedom of expression to his students. Under the masks, the emotion is palpable on all faces. “France will remain the land of the Enlightenment“, can we read on the signs. Thousands of French people have come to defend the values ​​of the Republic.”I think that in France, the French must realize how lucky they are so they have to demonstrate, be there and defend it at all costs. At all costs, for our children“, testifies this demonstrator.

French people of all faiths, but above all concerned citizens, were present. “I am touched, because I could have been this gentleman. Each of us could have been in the place of this gentleman and if there is no one to defend and perpetuate the work carried out by this gentleman, we will no longer have a Republic“, explains Mohamed Bajrafil, imam of the mosque of Ivry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne).

