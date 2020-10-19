Judith Do Marcolino is an English teacher. The teacher demonstrated Sunday, October 18, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty. Since the Charlie Hebdo attack, she has felt a form of self-censorship among teachers. “Maybe we would have to collectively think about how to approach things […] We still have some reluctance“, she explains. But tackling sensitive topics in class takes time.”I assume that a kid who comes back to class with a question, he has to come out with an answer“, summarizes Laurence, a French teacher.



Marie-Caroline Missir heads the Canopé network, an organization responsible for supporting teachers in their educational projects. “In establishments, incidents linked to attacks on secularism as a whole remain modest but they should not be minimized […] We need a time for discussion between us, and I believe that in the context we are going through, this will perhaps be our first recommendation“, she believes.