According to a news channel report, Samuel Miranda has revealed a lot about Sushant in the CBI interrogation. This report states that Samuel told the CBI that the servants living at Sushant’s house and Riya Chakraborty had told him that his house had a ghostly affair. Miranda said that at times Sushant used to come out of his room at night and hug the idol of Hanuman and go back to the room. Miranda also mentioned that it all started when Sushant returned from a trip to Europe with Riya and Shouvik.
Siddharth Pithani told CBI, Riya used to shop with Sushant’s card
‘Sushant used to cry’
The report states that Samuel told during interrogation that Sushant was not keeping well and that he lived alone in his room. Subsequently, Sushant’s former managers Shruti Modi and Riya Chakraborty advised him to attend the Waterstone Club. Samuel says that even after this, there was no significant improvement in Sushant’s health and he used to cry a lot. Samuel has also claimed that Sushant’s sisters also came to meet him at this club.
Prakash Jha Exclusive: I am sorry I did not work with Sushant
.
Leave a Reply