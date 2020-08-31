Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is now being investigated by not one but 3 central agencies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started investigating this case even before the CBI took over. Now after the arrival of drug chat, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also started an investigation into the matter. In this case, along with many people, Samuel Miranda, the house manager of Sushant Singh Rajput has also been questioned and he has given many important things in his statement.

What did Miranda say in her statement?

According to a news channel report, Samuel Miranda has revealed a lot about Sushant in the CBI interrogation. This report states that Samuel told the CBI that the servants living at Sushant’s house and Riya Chakraborty had told him that his house had a ghostly affair. Miranda said that at times Sushant used to come out of his room at night and hug the idol of Hanuman and go back to the room. Miranda also mentioned that it all started when Sushant returned from a trip to Europe with Riya and Shouvik.

Siddharth Pithani told CBI, Riya used to shop with Sushant’s card

‘Sushant used to cry’

The report states that Samuel told during interrogation that Sushant was not keeping well and that he lived alone in his room. Subsequently, Sushant’s former managers Shruti Modi and Riya Chakraborty advised him to attend the Waterstone Club. Samuel says that even after this, there was no significant improvement in Sushant’s health and he used to cry a lot. Samuel has also claimed that Sushant’s sisters also came to meet him at this club.