The big news of this time is about Samuel Miranda in Sushant Singh Rajput case. In the office of Narcotics Bureau, Samuel Miranda and Shauvik Chakraborty are being questioned. According to the ‘Times Now’ report, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda has confessed in interrogation that he had purchased the drugs. Samuel has also said that he bought drugs for Sushant Sir’s house.

Shouvik denied the allegations

Narcotics Bureau has been questioning Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda for the past 7 hours. While Samuel has confessed to buying drugs, Shouvik Chakraborty has denied all the allegations. Shouvik has said that he has never bought drugs and he has nothing to do with the case. Now NCB is trying to know the truth that on whose orders did Samuel Miranda buy drugs for Sushant? Did Sashant ask him to buy drugs himself or did it happen at the behest of someone else?

Samuel-Shouvik revealed many more names

Another interesting thing is coming out in the NCB inquiry. Samuel Miranda and Shouvik are said to have mentioned several names that may have connections to the drug racket. NCB will also investigate these people and summons can be sent to them if needed or direct arrest has been made.

Shouvik will not be arrested on Friday

According to NCB sources, the interrogation of Shouvik Chakravati and Samuel on Friday is long-running. It can be late into the night. However, no one will be arrested on Friday. Shauvik and Samuel will be sent home. Both will be summoned again. It is possible that both are called for questioning again on Saturday. The NCB has prepared a strong case against both. That is why both have been called for questioning after first gathering all the evidence.

NCB still has all these proofs

NCB still has WhatsApp chat as evidence. Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have call details that have evidence of their interactions with them and drug peddlers. Apart from this, there is also proof of money transactions. In which Samuel bought drugs for Shouvik by paying 10 thousand rupees. In such a situation, the NCB is trying to gather supporting evidence by running a search operation. Apart from this, there are statements of accused drug peddlers under 67 NDPC Act, on the basis of which arrest can be made. NCB has also interrogated Riya and Shouvik.

Zaid Vilatra confessed – Samuel bought drugs in July

On the other hand, Zaid Vilatra has also confessed in the NCB interrogation that he has supplied drugs to Samuel Miranda even at the end of July after Sushant’s death. Zaid has also said that he was given cash by Shouvik for this.

In the morning, the secrets related to drugs will open in the RAID-NCB office of Shauvik and Miranda.

Zaid and Abdul are on remand till 9 September

The NCB on Friday presented the arrested drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar in court. The court has remanded Abdul till September 9 on NCB remand. Earlier on Thursday, Zaid Vilatra has also been sent on NCB remand till 9 September. Both of them have taken the names of Shouvik and Samuel. Along with this, big names have also been revealed about the drug racket in Bollywood.

NCB will also interrogate Riya, Shruti and Jaya

NCB will also interrogate Shruti Modi, Riya Chakraborty and Jaya Saha. Friday’s raid focuses on Shouvik. Raia may be raided again. Riya’s name is in all those drug chats, wherever she is talking about buying drugs. In such a situation, the statement of these three is also very important. Apart from this, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha are also named in the drug chat.