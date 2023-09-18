Caracas. When he hears his own voice notes sent by WhatsApp or the message on his answering machine, he says to himself, “Do you really talk like that?” When he listens to himself in a studio, in these months that he has been recording his second album, he also wrinkles his face. He has the advantage that when he sings live, without a microphone, he cannot be heard. But Samuel Mariño (Caracas, 29 years old), who this week has already given 11 interviews to media around the world, has had two nine-month opera seasons without stopping singing. He stood out with his high notes and his expression like a male soprano who spent recess at school hidden in the living room and stopped going to class to escape the beatings and mockery of his classmates.

“What I do is not exactly what I am,” Mariño reflects this Friday in a video call from Berlin. He reports to EL PAÍS about to take his first week of vacation in two years. “Voice is always related to identity. But am I my singing voice? Yes and no. I have two Samuel Mariño, one who sings and does opera and is in 80% of my life; and another Samuel who occupies the 20% who likes to do simple things, stay in his pajamas all day at home, go to the supermarket, clean, walk the dog, loves nature and doesn’t like cities.”

Mariño has learned to listen to himself in the third person. A distortion of those years in which his voice generated a conflict from which he is still healing. “My voice is something I carry with me every day. In my school years, they not only made fun of my voice but also my personality. And they still do it. I have colleagues at the opera who make jokes about my tone. It’s something I’ve accepted and learned to love. But it hasn’t been easy to get to this point of loving your voice and loving yourself.”

At the age of 13, this conflict caused his parents to take him to the doctor to undergo an operation to masculinize his voice. No specialist could tell him that after surgery he would be able to sing again. “I was between that extreme solution and chalequeo, as they call bullying in Venezuela. I kept it a secret, because it made me sad. “My mother found out when I said it in one of the interviews I have had over the years.”

Samuel Mariño in New York. COURTESY SAMUEL MARIÑO

Mariño is a middle-class man from Caracas, the son of university professor parents. He studied piano and voice at the Simón Bolívar Conservatory of Music; He was part of the white voice choir Schola Cantorum of Venezuela; He took lyrical singing classes while doing ballet. In his house, his voice and his sexual orientation never generated rejection. He says that forced by his mother, determined to take advantage of his “special voice,” he ended up in the opera. “The one who motivated me to sing was my mother, who saw me happy singing. She was the one who realized it. When you are a child and feel free, you do not realize what freedom is.”

With more than 70,000 followers on Instagram, Marino takes young people to listen to opera. “I’m an opera singer, but I’m very different from what people think of as an opera singer. There is resistance, but in the end it gives in, because I study a lot, I am well prepared, I offer a show, I change my clothes I don’t know how many times and thanks to social networks there are many young people who come to my concerts.

Mariño does not know what to answer to the question of whether male and female voices still exist, as they are still classified among lyrical singers. In the 18th century, some men had their testicles ablated to sharpen their voices so they could play female roles. They were the castrati. “If you ask me what my gender is, I will answer that I consider myself a man, but if you want to call me a woman, that’s fine. I don’t have any gender problem. I am Samuel Mariño, I am a soprano and sometimes I sing in the tenor line.”

Mariño is still asked if he is castrated. “Someday in an interview I am going to say that I am castrated, that I come from Venezuela, that there we are all from an indigenous tribe that sings opera,” he ironically says. “There are a lot of people who ask that, really. But as Einstein said: ‘We are all ignorant, but we are not all ignorant of the same things.’ Mariño considers himself a champion of diversity. “It doesn’t matter if you are skinny, fat, short, dark, black, white, gay, straight, whatever. “It doesn’t matter what you are but the message you have to give,” she says.

Ten years ago, Mariño came to Europe with his voice. A Venezuelan professor who taught at the Sorbonne heard him once in Caracas and got him auditions at the National Conservatory of Paris. The next month he was selling cakes and lunches with his mother to raise the money for the ticket to France and the 1,000 euros with which he arrived as a student. When I remember those beginnings, he says that it was difficult for him to “get into the box.”

Samuel Mariño in Poland. COURTESY SAMUEL MARIÑO

In France they tried to get him to sing as a countertenor, the highest male voice but one tone lower than he could reach. It was after taking classes with soprano Barbara Bonney that she specialized in castrato roles.

They called Mariño “faggot” at school, among other ways to denigrate him. Once the school season of insults is over, on the big stages they offend him in more far-fetched ways. “Because I’m different, when a single grade goes wrong they start criticizing me,” he says. In journalistic reviews, however, it is common to read that he is “reaching the heights” or that he has “impressively agile coloratura.” Mariño says that he “survived” a tough adolescence. “Learning to love myself as I am saved me, and that is a very long process.”

Mariño’s career is on the boil. For the remainder of this year he will be in Poland, Puerto Rico and Austria. Next year he will be in Spain for the first time and already has invitations from Colombia, Brazil and could repeat in 2024 at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. “I have sung on six continents, including Africa, but they haven’t invited me to Venezuela yet,” he says, laughing.

