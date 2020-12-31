Samuel Little, who was considered the most bloodthirsty serial killer in American history, died today at the age of 80.

Little confessed in 2018 that he had killed more than 90 people throughout the country over four decades, crimes of which more than fifty have already been confirmed by the FBI.

The murderer, who was serving a life sentence, died in a Californian hospital, the State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported today in a statement.

The authorities detailed that it has not yet been determined what was the cause of his death.

Little was detained in September 2012 at a homeless shelter in the state of Kentucky and transferred to California, where he was wanted for drug offenses.

Once in Los Angeles, authorities linked his DNA to that found in the killings of three women between 1987 and 1989, all of them strangled and their bodies dumped in an alley, a landfill and a garage.

Little was sentenced to three life sentences for those three murders, but police wanted to share his DNA and details of his modus operandi with the FBI for further investigation.

What the FBI found was “an alarming pattern and compelling links to many other murders,” mostly “vulnerable and marginalized women” engaged in prostitution and addicted to drugs.

“Sometimes their bodies were not identified and their deaths were not even investigated,” the FBI detailed then.

One of the events took the FBI to Texas and, accompanied by the Rangers of that state, the feds decided to interrogate Little in jail, who agreed to cooperate in exchange for a prison transfer.

“He went through cities and states and gave the ‘rangers’ the number of people he killed in each place. Jackson, Mississippi, one; Cincinnati, Ohio, one; Phoenix, Arizona, three; Las Vegas, Nevada, one, ”the FBI explained in 2018.

Little remembered his victims and murders in great detail, he was even able to draw the faces of some of the women, although his memory failed to memorize the dates and establish a chronology.

According to investigators, Little left his family home in the late 1950s.

Since then, he began a nomadic lifestyle: he crossed the country from end to end in a few days, stole from town to town to buy drugs and alcohol, and before his first problems with authority, he changed places.

It was that, together with the profile of his victims and that a large part of the murders occurred before criminology adopted DNA, that helped him go unnoticed for decades.