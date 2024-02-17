Although the universe of Star Wars has moved away from the film world, in recent years we have seen how he has shone in the series for Disney+. In this way, the possibility of seeing more productions focused on different characters in this series is not ruled out. Thus, It was recently revealed that Samuel L. Jackson is set to star in his own Mace Windu show.

In a recent interview with Empire, Jackson was asked about the fate of Mace Windu, his character. Let us remember that in The Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine defeated him and threw him through a window. Considering that we never saw his death as such, there has been speculation as to whether this Jedi managed to survive or not. Now, during his talk, the actor confirmed that Mace Windu is still alive, and when he was asked if he would like to star in a Star Wars series, He responded stating that he would love to.

Now, This does not completely confirm that Mace Windu's character is alive. It is one thing for an actor to say something in an interview that is not related to Star Wars, and another for Disney and Lucasfilms to confirm this information. However, the possibility that a series focused on this character's past could happen in the future is not ruled out.

With this, We must not forget that Samuel L. Jackson already starred in his own Disney+ series, since last year he arrived Secret Invasion, and one of the most controversial topics was the fact that the actor is already a bit too old for this type of roles. We can only wait to see what lies ahead for the character of Mace Windu in the Star Wars universe. On related topics, it seems that Star Wars: New Jedi Order is in danger. Likewise, this is the trailer for the last season of The Bad Batch.

Editor's Note:

I wouldn't want to see a Mace Windu series after the events of The Revenge of the Sith, since this would ruin a lot of what makes Luke and the Jedi mythos special in the original trilogy. However, I'm not opposed to seeing something about this character's past, even though it would be with another younger actor.

