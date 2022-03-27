The Angels- Samuel L Jacksoncelebrated as one of the highest-grossing actors in film history, was the star of the honorary Oscarswhich the Hollywood Academy delivered two days before the 94th edition of its most famous awards.

Known as the Governors Awards (Governor Awards), the ceremony was a small and intimate event that also paid tribute to Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann, Ingmar Bergman’s muse; and filmmaker Elaine May, one of the first women to direct big-budget movies in Hollywood.

In addition, actor Danny Glover, well known for the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, received the award Jean Hersholt for her humanitarian work in the fight for civil rights.

Quentin Tarantino, Bill Murray and Magic Johnson were some of the celebrities who were seen at the gala, traditionally more reserved than the oscars (it is not broadcast live on television) and in which the film community turns to pay tribute to its legends.

This event has not been organized since 2019, which reaches its twelfth edition and normally takes place in November, away from the Hollywood awards season.

But the pandemic forced the celebration to be postponed until this Friday, coinciding with the week of the oscarsso none of the candidates for Sunday’s awards attended.

“This event represents a spirit of generosity that is unusual in Hollywood,” Academy President David Rubin said at the start of the event.

Without candidates, losers, nerves or disappointments, the event focused on recognizing the honorees, who also received a tribute on stage from artists who closely accompanied them throughout their career.

the highest grossing

For example, Denzel Washington was in charge of presenting the honorary award to his “teacher” and “friend” Samuel L. Jackson.

“The projects that Jackson has worked on add up to more than 27 billion dollars at the box office, more than anyone else,” said Washington, who also spent several minutes reciting the charities to which the actor has contributed.

For his part, Jackson recalled that he fell in love with the seventh art watching movies in theaters segregated for the African-American population.

“I spent my youth in the segregated theaters of Tennessee dreaming of telling my stories,” said the star of films like “Coming to America,” and a close associate of Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing,” “Mo’ Better Blues”) and Tarantino’s (“Pulp Fiction” ,” Jackie Brown”).

Pioneers in the cinema

The Academy also paid tribute to Elaine May, a prolific filmmaker who has worked as an actress, director and screenwriter; and whom Bill Murray introduced as the woman “who saved his life on numerous occasions.”

May was one of the first women to get a directing contract with the big Hollywood studios, going on to direct and star in “A New Leaf” (1971), “The Heartbreak Kid” (1972) and “Mikey and Nicky” (1976). ).

For her part, Norwegian Liv Ullman received another award for her ability to approach female roles from complexity, both in Hollywood and in European cinema, as she was Ingmar Bergman’s muse in productions such as “Cries and Whispers” (1972) and ” Scenes From a Marriage” (1973).