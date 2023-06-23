the ghost of Samuel L Jackson it won’t be lurking in a theater near your house. The 74-year-old actor recently shared in a wide-ranging interview that he does not approve of studios using artificial intelligence to conjure up his image and he makes sure to eliminate that possibility from all his contracts.

The debate around the artificial intelligence in the movies was revived this week with the release of the latest series of Marvel“secret invasion“, which relied on this controversial technology for its opening credits. Jacksonwho stars in the series Disney+confessed that he has strict limits regarding the artificial intelligence.

“People just started worrying about it? I asked about that a long time ago. The first time I was scanned for George Lucas, I asked, ‘What is this for?’” he told Rolling Stone, referring to his role in the prequel trilogy of“Star Wars“. “George and I are good friends, so we laughed about it because I thought he was doing it because he had all these older talents in it.”episode I‘ and if something happened to them, I still wanted to put them in the movie,” he admitted. Jackson.

He also shared that the “scanning” process has become a common practice in Marvel Studios.

“Since I’ve been in the marvel universeevery time you change costumes in a movie Marvel, they scan you,” Jackson said. “Since I did”Captain Marvel‘ and they did the Lola project where they rejuvenated me and all that, I thought, ‘Well, I guess they can do this whenever they want to if they really want to.’” The Honorary Academy Award winner offered advice to his fellow actors.

“Future actors should do what I always do when I sign a contract and it has the words ‘in perpetuity’ and ‘known and unknown’: I cross that crap out,” he confided. “It’s my way of saying, ‘No, I don’t approve of this.'”

Via: New York Post

Editor’s note: I used to think it was interesting to somehow keep the best actors alive, but this could also close the doors to new talent or make us forget how the originals acted.