Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The governor of Nuevo León, samuel garciaaccompanied the expedition of the tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León who consecrated themselves Mexican soccer champions for the eighth time at home Guadalajara Sports Club.

The state president published a photo before the meeting posing in the Akron stadium with a curious amulet: the shirt of his little Mariel.

“I brought Mariel’s shirt for good luck,” García tweeted next to the photo.

The publication quickly reached hundreds of negative reactions since many users they blamed the governor for the initial 2-0 with which Deportivo Guadalajara took the lead.

“You already watched the entire Tigres final, chale” commented the user @ kratosmty2014.

“gober do something, deposit someone but bring the eighth”, begged the user @paovlse.

“You know where the tigers bad luck charm was haha” wrote @Ana_JiSan in a mocking tone.

As the minutes progressed, Tigres’ goals fell and the responses multiplied in the opposite direction, thanking Samuel García for his presence at the stadium with the precious amulet in what was a memorable final that meant the eighth league title for the Nuevo León squad.