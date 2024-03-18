Through his social networks, the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garciacelebrated the arrival to Monterrey of the first Tesla Cybertruck to Mexico.

This emblematic electric vehicle, which represents the cutting edge in design and sustainability, was received with great enthusiasm by the president, who shared on social networks, particularly on X and on his Instagram account, multiple photographs and stories of his experience. driving the truck through Monterrey.

He Governor Garciawho has shown a persistent interest in attracting investment and technology from Tesla to Nuevo Leóntook advantage of this event to reaffirm its commitment to innovation and technological development in the state.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of this event not only for Nuevo León but for all of Latin Americaby declaring the Cybertruck as “the first and only in Latin America.”

The governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, showed off the first Cybertruck. / Samuel García's Twitter

This event is part of a series of efforts made by García to strengthen the Tesla presence in the region, including ambitious proposals such as the introduction of a “Tesla Tunnel” in Monterrey, a futuristic infrastructure project by The Boring Company, also owned by Elon Musk.

The arrival of the Cybertruck to Mexicopreviously announced in 2023 and after its premiere in the United States in November of the same year, not only symbolizes an advance in electric and sustainable mobility, but also consolidates the relationship between the state of Nuevo León and Elon Musk's company.

Samuel García completed the celebration of the arrival of the vehicle participating in an event in Monterreymaking a notable entrance aboard the striking Cybertruck.