New Lion.- The governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García Sepúlveda, received the Debanhi Susana’s parents and offered to accompany them to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), this in order to help make the burial procedures faster and so they can say goodbye to their daughter for the last time.

The state representative and the parents of the young woman who disappeared last April 9, met at the government palace around 11:30 a.m., and dismissed them through the door on the side at around 12:45 p.m.

After concluding said meeting, the governor announced to the media that around 1:30 p.m., he will go to the Semefo facilities to continue with the work of identification of the body of Debanhi Susana Escobedo.

For its part, Garcia Sepulveda, He promised to accompany the parents of Debanhi Susana to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to expedite the procedures for the delivery of the body.

“Now we are going to accompany you to the Semefo, we agreed to see them at 1:30 p.m. and we can gladly complement the information there. “The family wants the wake to be today and the burial to be in Galeana. We are dismayed,” García said in a brief stop to attend to the media.

Governor Samuel García dismayed by Debanhi

Behind the discovery of a woman’s body in a motel cistern near where Debanhi disappeared, Governor Samuel Garcia asked the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office to release photos and videos of the investigation into the young woman’s case.

Through a video published this April 22, 2022 on their social networks, Samuel Garcia he said dismayed by the discovery of the body recorded yesterday a few meters from where the 18-year-old was last seen, and regretted that everything points to Debanhi Escobar, although the results of the autopsy have yet to be awaited.

“We are dismayed, as I know that the public is dismayed, and that there are many doubts about the unfortunate case of Debanhi that yesterday, everything seems to indicate that it is about her, obviously we have to wait for an autopsy, and what I want to tell you is that both the father and a server and all the citizens and the groups want to know the truth, what happened ?”, commented the president.

Given the concern in the public about the media Debanhi’s casethe governor called on the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office to make public all the evidence and findings in the investigation into the case of Debanhi, because it maintains that the population has the right to know.