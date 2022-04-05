Monterrey.- Samuel Garcia presented this Monday a new state constitution in which contemplates punishing with 36 hours in prison whoever disrespects and disobeys the governor of Nuevo León.

The foregoing was established in chapter VI, of the Third section “Of the Powers and Obligations of the state governor”, ​​it is indicated that “impose fines that do not exceed the amount of a wage or salary for one day or arrest for up to 36 hours , to those who disobey his orders or disrespect him due to the terms of article 15 of the Constitution”.

The Comprehensive reform proposal was already approved in the first round by the State Congressif it continues, it would give a new form to the new Magna Carta of the entity.

The document is made up of 223 articles and 5 transitory ones, which were approved by the Legislative Power 16 days after it was presented by the head of the Executive Power of Nuevo León and his group of companions.

Héctor García, president of the Constitutional Points Commission, pointed out that the approval of the reform in the first round was historic.

In this regard, the Morenista deputy Jessica Elodia Martínez opposed the approval of the constitutional reform and argued that only 36 articles were added to the current constitution, of which 20 are a copy of the Magna Carta of Mexico City.

If the new constitution is approved, the citizens of Nuevo León will have to think twice before publishing or spreading offensive memes about the current governor, who has been characterized in recent years for generating a trend on social networks.