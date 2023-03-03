‘Don’t stop drinking Tecates’. That was the advice that one of the Tesla executives gave to the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, during one of his visits to Austin, Texas. The manager made this joke in reference to the aluminum that a Nuevo León plant supplies the electric car giant for the manufacture of its units, however, the comment became the beginning of a business plan that the governor of Movimiento Ciudadano developed to convince the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, to settle in the entity.

Nuevo León, a state that already houses cement, steel and other industries, can now boast of also being the headquarters of the first Tesla gigaplant in Mexico. A three-story factory and more than 1,600 hectares with the potential to generate up to 7,000 direct jobs. After more than a year of pursuing this investment and despite the political uproar that arose in between and in which even President López Obrador himself became involved, García says he is satisfied with the result and affirms that he never doubted being the ideal place to host this new production center. The confirmation of the long-awaited investment in the northern border has as an epilogue a photograph of the governor together with the billionaire taken this Wednesday during the investors day of the company Hours after returning from Texas and with a coffee served in a Tesla cup, the president talks in his office about what will come for the State after it became official that Musk’s next-generation vehicles will have the stamp: ‘done in Nuevo Leon.

Ask: Since when did you start working to attract this plant to Nuevo León?

Answer: It was, literally, reaching the Government. Here in Nuevo León there is a large automotive supplier sector. When Tesla invites us to tour his plant and talk with executives, one of them tells me: ‘don’t stop drinking Tecates, because we make Tesla cars with those. Nemak tells us that so much beer that is consumed in Nuevo León is melted down to make the chassis.’ All the way back I had been reflecting with my team that a government as young as ours could indeed take that second industrial revolution in terms of technology and that Tesla was the icing on the cake, as a benchmark of who could take that step. That must have been in February of last year.

Q. What happened after?

R. So, I invite Emmanuel Loo to the Government and appoint him Undersecretary of Foreign Investment. He grew up and lived for a long time with the small group that today is on the Tesla board of directors and there was direct communication. That’s how we were talking and we sent them proposals for land, economic indexes, engineers, universities, everything, and they began to be more and more interested. The final blow was when Elon Musk came to Nuevo León.

P. Last October?

R. Yes. Musk had already come to Mexico. It is true that Tesla had been exploring in several states, but he had not come to Nuevo León. When he comes we give him a tour by helicopter and even the managers told me that he was impressed. He saw the Ternium and Kia plant and was surprised by the Lego plant. Later, upon entering Santa Catarina, the pilot first circled the Huasteca. I remember that there Elon took out his cell phone and began to take selfies, photos and videos of how impressive the Huasteca mountains were. And that’s when she began to say that that’s where she wanted the factory.

P. Was it a crush at first sight?

R. Yes, I have no doubt, because from there we went to dinner at the Club de Industriales and we took a photo of the exclusive line that Tesla has at our Colombian customs. He was very excited because he said that he did not have any other in the world of this type. From then on, they brought a legal team, they were here for three or four months with issues of notaries, cadastre, properties, and already in December, they told me that the board of directors had agreed and that they were coming to Nuevo León.

Samuel García drinks from a cup with the Tesla logo, during the interview. JCA

Q. What was the most sensitive issue to convince Elon Musk to bet on Nuevo León?

R. He is of moments, of junctures. Then they told me that he left Nuevo León very happy. I was still in disbelief. But already when I saw that it was advancing and that the legal team and the land had arrived, already then I said: ‘yes, the plant is coming here.’ He is a person out of the ordinary, he is extraordinary.

Q. When does Elon Musk return to Nuevo León?

R. You have to come very soon to lay the first stone. He did not give a date, but he told me that we would see each other very soon.

Q. When do the construction works begin in Santa Catarina?

R. I think very soon. Now they are dealing with all the permit issues, which are many, such a large company needs the economy permit, the energy, water, drainage, and construction permits. But they could not start without first defining that Nuevo León was the plaza. They have their army ready to come live here and build and Tom, who is the director of Construction, told me that the Shanghai plant was completed in nine months and that he is looking for the Nuevo León plant, which will be the largest in the world, he wants to do it in less time, he wants to break his own record.

P. They have announced that more than a million cars per year will be produced from here…

R. Yes, that is what they have told everyone. It is a very large plant, with three floors, and it is the first phase of a large project. What we have not dimensioned is that those 5,000 or 6,000 million dollars are only the first phase, there are two or three phases for the great project. For this reason, I dare not say a number, because it will fall short.

Q. What incentives were offered to Musk to opt for Nuevo León?

R. There I do have to be very responsible not to get ahead of myself because that negotiation, by law, has to go through a council, which is what the Development Law establishes and there I completely delegated it to the Ministry of Economy, there I do excuse myself.

Q. But generally speaking, he was offered some sort of incentive…

R. No, we didn’t offer anything. They came to Nuevo León because it is convenient for them to do business here and what we now have to do is see how we can, within the law, assist and help so that their plant is the most efficient. But no, there is nothing for free, as in previous administrations. Whats Next? Wait for them to make requirements to us, they have to submit a request for incentives to the Ministry of Economy. There they will tell us what they require and on that, the State will accept or reject proposals to end in a final memorandum. This hasn’t been done yet, we’re just going to start it.

Q. The availability of water has been a topic that has caused controversy, how much water will Tesla require to operate?

R.. Very little. Nuevo León has for many years, along with its industry, developed water treatment plants. One of the largest is to one side, in (the municipality of) García, and that plant has been offering 200 to 250 liters per second for years that no company had requested. When Tesla arrives and tells us that it occupies, exaggeratedly, 80 liters of treated water, I told them: ‘perfect, I have 250 (liters) next to it’. In addition, there we have the substation with the greatest energy capacity in the area and there we also have a lot of road infrastructure, because you have the Saltillo-Monterrey highway and then in a perpendicular way you have the bypass and the Periférico and they are located right at the intersection of those four great highways. Missing? Well, the connectors of the main roads to the plant.

Q. In electrical matters, will an additional investment be required to support this new automotive center?

R. No, fortunately the plant processes have a lot of renewable energy. For the little watts they require at that station, there is too much of that capacity. In other words, it will also be very fast to connect the plant to the CFE substation.

Samuel García, this Thursday in Monterrey.

Julius Cesar Aguilar

Q. One of the most frequently raised concerns has been whether bringing in an investment of this magnitude will not harm other companies or society itself in water and electricity issues.

R. For all those people, I tell you not to be mortified, at all, by the water issue, because also yesterday Musk told me that he is going to bring a team from his company, which is a company that is dedicated, with state-of-the-art technology, to making tunnels and wells for water theme.

Q. Will he be fighting for the other Tesla projects that are in the pipeline, such as the battery plant?

R.. No, it’s not fighting. The market rules, the inertia of the market is what decides where an investment of this magnitude is placed. Having here the hub automotive and Tesla’s suppliers was what attracted Tesla to Nuevo León. We are here eager for everything to arrive, but we are also aware that it will depend on the market and the ecosystem.

P. How many Tesla suppliers currently operate in Nuevo León?

R. We have detected about 30, but I made several trips to approach and expand this number, for example, in Italy we were talking with suppliers so that they would come and thus tie this investment even more and they tell me that now another 20 suppliers are coming, they are companies of seats, technology and computers. Since last January these suppliers are already arriving.

Q. With all the political fuss that the attraction of this investment aroused, in which even President López Obrador himself became involved, at some point, did you fear losing the plant?

R. If China, France, Canada, Colombia, were fighting over the plant, it was natural that States would also ask for it, and the truth is that I had been doing this for a long time, looking for this investment. I was 100% sure that he was coming to Nuevo León, I was so sure that I didn’t even want to make a fight, far from it, I was sure that he was coming to Nuevo León. So I said ‘patience that time will accommodate the pumpkins’ and, well, the announcement is already made.

Q. In your social networks you published that the plant will generate up to 35,000 jobs, between direct and indirect…

R. Conservatively, there is talk of between 5,000 and 7,000 direct, but I was seeing that in one of their plants they have 12,000. They will have to give us precisely how many, who and the profiles. I already put the universities to make new study plans.

Q. Is Tesla going to start producing in Nuevo León at the end of 2023?

R. It no longer depends on the Government, but if the construction leader says that he is going to break his record, the State will help him to do so.

