Nuevo León.- Despite the fact that the ECHR recommended not to expose it on social networks, the Governor Samuel Garcia and his wife Mariana Rodriguez they published pictures of the little emily during his visit to the University Stadium to watch the Tigres game.

According to Reforma, this is the second time that the marriage makes public that extract the childwho suffers from open-lip schizencephaly, a condition that affects the nervous system and causes epilepsy.

The couple shared photos and videos of the child in their Instagram stories and also spread images of another minor from the DIF Capullos.

On July 8, six months after Mariana took the baby out of the DIF to spend a weekend with him, the CEDH issued a recommendation considering that Emilio’s departure, then 10 months old, was not carried out in accordance with the regulations. .

The Commission also recommended that Garcia and Rodriguezowner of Amar a Nuevo León, remove from their networks the images of the minor and other children who are under the protection of the DIF.

He also asked the DIF to create a trust in favor of the child.

However, the recommendation was minimized by Samuel and Mariana and since then they continue to publish photos and videos of minors under the protection of the DIF.