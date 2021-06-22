Marcelo Gallardo became one of the best coaches in South America and his work at River led him to attract the attention of many European teams. Despite having several offers, the DT always decided to stay at the Millionaire and has been in the position for seven years.
The technician received many expressions of admiration in recent years and now he won the praise of Samuel Eto’o, the historic striker who knew how to be a Barcelona figure and shared a forward with Ronaldinho and Messi.
“I am surprised that Gallardo is still in Argentina. It is a coach who must already make the leap to Europe, and who he is capable of directing the great teams there, among which of course is Barcelona “, declared the former player in dialogue with the television program “Se Habla Así”.
“I wish I had been led by himWhat he is doing now in Argentine football is barbaric, “he added and assured that he is a coach who has a” European idea and knows how to mix. “
Gallardo already refused to go to Barcelona in 2020, because the preseason with River had already started. Will they call you back? Will we see him directing one of the best clubs in the world at the Camp Nou?
