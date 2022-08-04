The 22-year-old Erika Do Rosario Nieves, declared legally the daughter of the former Cameroonian soccer player last February Samuel Eto’ohas filed a complaint against him for the non-payment of more than 72,000 euros of alimony, which, if successful, could mean a prison sentence.

Eto’o, to prison?

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o and his wife Georgette. Photo: David Fernandez / EFE

As explained to the EFE agency by his lawyer, Sevillian Fernando Osuna, the complaint was filed after claiming the payment of two years of back supportafter several unsuccessful attempts to contact the player, for which he claims that “he be convicted of a crime of non-payment of alimony”.

The lawyer has added that “the economy of the daughter is very weak, while her father lives in luxury”, for which he has filed the lawsuit in the court of first instance number 83 of Madrid, the same one that determined the paternity of Eto’o after declaring the Cameroonian in absentia and not attending to the evidence presented against him.

Erika Do Rosario Nieves filed a lawsuit in 2018 to have the paternity of the former soccer player recognized, who met his mother, Adileusa, in a Madrid nightclub in 1997, when the player was a member of CD Leganés, after introducing them to a mutual friend.

Although the lawsuit was filed in 2018, the support pension was granted in a hearing held in 2020, which is what is now being claimed.

As he explains, the young woman’s mother informed the player in February 1998 that she was pregnant and he “told her that he would act responsibly with respect to the common child, although he preferred that she not have the child.”

She added that “during the pregnancy she tried to communicate with the future father, but this did not answer his phone calls nor to her emails” and notified him by phone that she was going to give birth, without receiving a response from him.

The girl was born in 1999 at the Alarcón Foundation hospital in Madrid, when the footballer was a member of RCD Espanyol, without the player recognizing her at any time. To carry out the process, the young woman provided biological evidence that supported her testimony, which made the judge admit the claim, although

Eto’o never responded to the requirements of the court.

