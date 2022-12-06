Algerian youtuber Saduni SMvictim of an attack by the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FCF), Samuel Eto’oannounced this Tuesday that he has filed a complaint against the former soccer player.

As he has recounted on his YouTube channel, he went to ask Eto’ or for Bakary Gassamathe referee of the controversial play-off match between Algeria and Cameroonwhich angered the former player, who kicked him hard in the chest, as can be seen in images circulating on social networks.

Saduni SM assured that he has filed a complaint for assault and material damage, since they broke the camera with which he recorded the scene. The events took place last night at the end of the game between Brazil and South Korea in the stadium Doha 974, that the president of the FCF, who is also an ambassador of the Fifa.

The video gives it away

When leaving the stadium, several fans asked Eto’o for photos, who agreed to their demands with a smile, until the youtuber came up recording the scene, which immediately caused the ex-soccer player’s anger.

Several people tried to separate him, but Eto’ or chased the ‘youtuber’, from whom another person took the camera.

At that moment, the former player broke away from the people who were trying to calm him down and delivered a judo kick to Sadumi, who fell to the ground. S

According to what he narrates on his channel, he suffered several injuries while his camera and microphone were destroyed, for which he asked that if anyone saw the scene, come to testify on his behalf.

Eto’o has witnessed all the matches of his team in Qatar, which could not overcome the group stage, despite having beaten Brazil on the last day. The ex-soccer player is still in the Qatari capital watching matches.

Samuel Eto'o "Ambassador of the Qatar World Cup" attacking a fan at the start of the Brazil-Korea match…

