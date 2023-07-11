After three years of lawsuits, in February 2022 Samuel Eto’o was sentenced to recognize his daughter Erika do Rosario Nieves. The court of first instance number 83 of Madrid, in which the former Cameroonian soccer player did not appear, then concluded that he was the biological father of the young woman thanks to biological tests. But that sentence did not end the disputes between father and daughter, which now seem to have come to an end as both parties reached an agreement after more than five years: he has had to pay his daughter about 90,000 euros in pensions unpaid maintenance, as has been known this Tuesday, July 11.

As Erika do Rosario’s lawyer, Fernando Osuna from Seville, explained to EFE, the two parties have reached a “satisfactory” agreement after a negotiation that was closed this week with the payment of the agreed money into the young woman’s checking account, of 24 years, and after an intense negotiation between the lawyers of both. “Erika was very sorry to have to file a lawsuit against her father, it was difficult to make that decision, but it was the only way to collect her right,” reads the statement released by the lawyer. He adds: “Eto’o’s daughter was in a precarious situation, unemployed and hurt by what was happening.” With this agreement, Erika Do Rosario Nieves has withdrawn the two judicial processes that were in progress, the criminal and the civil.

The story dates back to the year 2018, when the young woman filed a lawsuit before a court in Madrid to have her paternity recognized by the former soccer player. To carry out the process, the young woman provided biological evidence that supported her testimony, which made the judge admit the claim, although the former Real Madrid and Barça striker never complied with the court’s requirements. Samuel Eto’o met Adileusa do Rosario in a nightclub in the Spanish capital in 1997, when the player was a member of CD Leganés, after introducing them to a mutual friend. As Fernando Osuna has now explained, the young woman’s mother told the then soccer player in February 1998 that she was pregnant and he “told her that she would act responsibly with respect to their joint child, although he preferred that she not have the child.” “During the pregnancy, an attempt was made to communicate with the future father, but he did not answer his phone calls or his emails,” the lawyer also explained, who assures that he notified him by telephone message that she was going to give birth, without get a response from you. The girl was born in 1999 at the Hospital Fundación Alcorcón in the Madrid town, when the footballer was already a member of the ranks of RCD Espanyol. And the player did not recognize her at any time.

It would not be until a hearing held in 2020 when Erika do Rosario Nieves was granted the maintenance pension (1,400 euros per month), which is what was now claimed. The last complaint filed asked Eto’o for the pending payments and contemplated the request for 12 months in prison for the former player, who already has a record, such as being sentenced to less than two years in prison for tax offenses and non-payment of pensions to another daughter residing in Italy, who was recognized as his daughter by a court in Palma (Mallorca) in 2004.

Erika do Rosario and her mother, Adileusa do Rosario, upon their arrival at the Madrid courts in July 2019. Josefina Blanco (Europa Press via Getty Images)

“Erika is having a very bad time,” Osuna explained in a telephone conversation to EL PAÍS in September 2021. “She is barely able to pay for her studies, finish her teaching degree, and she does it by working in pizzerias, bars, cafeterias… .while watching his father living on the high end. He has a lot of assets and it would not be difficult for him to take care of her, ”said the lawyer at the time.

Fernando Osuna, a regular lawyer in this type of celebrity paternity claims —the last one, the case of the Koplowitz’s recognized brother, who is now claiming part of his inheritance in Strasbourg—, has drawn attention to the agreement reached between the parties in this matter, and has asked “other parents” who are in the same situation “not to evade their responsibility and try to reach agreements with their children, because they cannot pay for past mistakes, and today the Justice is very aware of these issues and the children always end up winning these cases.”

In addition to the two daughters who were recognized in court, Samuel Eto’o has three children with his current wife, Georgette Eto’o, and two other children from other relationships. Finally, he had another son with María Ángeles Pineda, who in July 2018 claimed 16,400 euros for non-payment of alimony.