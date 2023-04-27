The Premier League is the best league in the world and is home to the main stars of the soccer planet, but it is also the most powerful in terms of economics, so all teams can add very unbalancing players. Within this category comes Samuel Chukwueze, the figure of Villarreal this 2022/23 season.
The Nigerian is being the best player in the Yellow Submarine in a season in which the team has not been able to perform and display its best game in part due to the departure of Unai Emery in the middle of the season on the way to Aston Villa in the Premier League. His records this season are the best of his career, having: 13 goals and 11 assists throughout the season. Crack numbers that have the ability to make the leap to an elite team.
According to the page specialized in transfers “transfer markt“Its market value is €20 million but the Spanish team is expected to ask for more than €40 million for its services. Real Madrid and 6 Premier League teams are interested in these, such as: Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton , West Ham and the aforementioned Aston Villa.The main candidate to keep his services is the Birmingham team due to the relationship between Emery and the player but also the place he would occupy in the squad since he would immediately start in a team that does not count with many players of its characteristics.
Samuel Chukwueze is a very unbalancing winger who stands out mainly for his speed in space but also for his control of the ball in full attack but many times he was also accused of being an individualist although little by little he is reaching his maturity as a professional.
