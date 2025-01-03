Do wedding bells ring in the UK? Samuel Chattograndson of Princess Margaret, has set off all the alarms about a possible wedding with his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian. This after the young ceramist attended the traditional Christmas mass in Sandringham with his partner.

It should be noted that, according to royal protocol, only the wives and husbands of members of the Royal Family can attend these events, which is why royalty experts indicate that everything would indicate that Samuel and Eleanor would be engaged.

How did you meet?

The son of Daniel and Sarah Chatto, he has been in a relationship with Eleanor Ekserdjian since 2021. They both met at the University of Edinburgh, where they studied Art, graduating together in 2019. For his part, Samuel specialized in ceramics, while Eleanor in painting, film and artistic installations focused on preformance.

Although they have been in a relationship for three years, it was not until last Christmas that he decided to take the step and officially introduce her to his family, choosing as the setting the traditional Christmas mass held at Sandringham, the Windsor refuge during Christmas.









Who is Eleanor Ekserdjian?

Eleanor Ekserdjian is 28 years old. Daughter of art historian David Ekserdjian and Susan Moore, a renowned art critic for the Financial Times newspaper. Linked to art throughout her life, it was no surprise that in her professional life she dedicated herself to the same passion as her parents. In addition, she is also known for being a good portrait painter and even shared a sketch with Samuel’s face on her social networks.

Eleonor has held an exhibition at the prestigious Redfern Gallery in London, an exhibition in which she participated alongside Princess Margaret’s grandson and with which little by little she has made a name for herself in the art world.

A presentation that defies royal protocol

Although Samuel stays away from the media spotlight, lately he has been on everyone’s lips following his formal presentation that has unleashed wedding rumors for 2025. It should be noted that, when Meghan Markle participated in the Windsor Christmas, she did not They spent more than six months celebrating their union with Prince Harry.

Royalty experts also point out that for King Charles III to have made an exception and authorized Eleanor’s invitation, everything would indicate that the monarch knows that this union is serious and long-term. They even remembered when Kate Middleton could not participate in said event until her wedding to Prince William.

Will there be a wedding in 2025 in the British Royal Family? Only time will tell. For now, the experts only know that if it takes place, it will undoubtedly be a completely intimate and family event, characteristics that define the couple.