Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has questioned Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Deepesh Sawant in custody after Sushant Singh Rajput’s case of drugs surfaced. In this inquiry, these people have made many important claims. Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant have claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to have a party at his farm house where drugs were used. He has also claimed that Bollywood celebrities were also involved in these parties.

Riya and Sushant used to have marijuana delivery?

According to an India Today report, in the NCB inquiries Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant have also claimed that Riya Chakraborty was involved in purchasing drugs for Sushant’s house. Samuel has also admitted that from September 2019 to March 2020, he had arranged for Ganesh for Sushant. He bought this ganja from Shamik Chakraborty’s friend Kamaljeet for Rs 2,500 according to the packet. Samuel has said that Kamaljeet used to deliver this packet of ganja at Riya Chakraborty and Sushant’s house.

Riya also agreed – bought drugs but did not use

In Sunday’s NCB inquiry Riya Chakraborty said that whatever drugs came into the house was only for Sushant Singh Rajput. He never consumed drugs. However, Riya has not been arrested but the statement of her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also come out in which she has said that Riya is ready to give arrest and any blood test will prove that she never took any drugs.

Sword of Arrest on Rhea Chakraborty! NCB will ask Riya this important question

Shouvik also confessed – bought drugs for Sushant

Earlier, Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and other alleged suspects also said that they had purchased drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Face to face inquiry in this way is very important. So Riya is again called for questioning.