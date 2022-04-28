Once again, the entertainment journalist Samuel Suarez He spoke about the latest incidents of the ‘lorcha’ show business, which are focused on what Magaly Medina revealed in her program on April 26. The driver issued evidence of the visits that Fiorella Méndez and Óscar del Portal made to a hotel located in Miraflores in recent months.

This is not the first time that Magaly presents scoops on issues of ampays and infidelities, so “Samu”, founder of the Instarándula portal, praised Magaly Medina’s research team for providing content to the media that press shows.

‘Samu’ praises the ‘bomb’ launched by Magaly

“Once again, the ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ team managed to get all the media to make content with their news again; that is, as simple as that, you can’t cover it up, you can’t say that it doesn’t exist because it’s a ‘mega bomb’ again”, he began by saying.

In the same way, he noted that Medina’s work is remarkable, since generally each show program does different content so as not to bounce off the other’s. However, the controversial scoop of the journalist forced all the media that deal with entertainment issues to replicate her material.

“When we see that one program bounces the content of another, it is because the news is so good, it has been so revealing or so bomb, that there will be no other choice but to take it out,” said ‘Samu’.

“The team from ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ did it again; he went to the hotel, he compared the tests, they compared tickets and there it is (the result)”, he concluded.

‘Samu’ asks Tepha Loza to go little by little with Sergio Peña

In view of the public flirtations and displays of affection that Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña have had in recent days, the communicator Samuel Suárez decided to send a message to the reality girl to advise her to go at a snail’s pace with her romance with the Peruvian national team.

“On Monday (April 25), practically in ‘EEG’ he made it official and today they already say ‘my love’ and ‘I love you’. Wasn’t it with Lorena Celis? How odd (…). I don’t think this has much time. Hold your car a little, get to know it a little more. (…) For me everything happened over the weekend”, said the journalist in his medium Instarándula.

Samuel Suárez mocks Óscar del Portal

The communicator referred to the look that Óscar del Portal wore at the Jorge Chávez Airport to go unnoticed by the press moments before heading to Punta Cana, a destination where he would meet his wife Vanessa Químper.

“Understands, It is impossible for the ‘ratujas’ of that Samu to recognize me like that. Can’t you see that skin is just visible on me?… What are they going to recognize me, I already passed the first security bar and nobody realized what it was andor”, imitating Óscar del Portal with a burlesque tone.