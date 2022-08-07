Gisela Valcarcel He returned to the small screen with “La gran Estrella”, his new singing reality show, and the opinions after the premiere were immediate. Samuel Suárez, administrator of Instarándula, shared his point of view of the television program after observing the more than two hours of duration of it.

What did Samuel Suárez say about “The Great Star”?

He assured that he had no expectations of the show, but he was encouraged to tune in to América Televisión. “You will need controversy to capture the public in the following galas,” she said.

He stressed that in rating he would have no problem. What concerned him is the content. “ Although it now has another name, I thought I saw more of the same “, he pointed.

“ A difficult mold to change, without surprise elements, more than the presence of Susan Ochoa after the bronco, but not so much astonishment, “he added.

Message from Samuel Suarez. Photo: Capture/Instagram

On the other hand, he admitted that he got bored watching the show and gave his appreciation of it. “Definitely, Gisela’s programs are no longer like before, it was quite an event for her, her presentation of her tails and the Roman circus that she put together around them,” she said.

“At times I felt I was watching”The voice Peru. I hope they improve, put more desire into it, ”said Samuel Suárez in his Instagram stories.

Message from Samuel Suarez. Photo: Capture/Instagram

This was the premiere of “The Great Star”

Gisela Valcarcel appeared on the stage of “The Great Star” with a fiery red dress. She ducked to the ground and hit the floor three times while being featured on the show.

Michelle Alexander, Adolfo Aguilar and Morella Petrozzi became the new jury. Ruby Palomino, Michelle Soifer, Yahaira Plasencia, Sergio George and Susan Ochoa were also called in to rate the 12 contestants.