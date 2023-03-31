Today he is on the Amici evening but in the past we have already seen him on another successful show.

The evening of Friends broadcast on Saturday evening on Canale 5. Several competitors remained in the race ready to contend for the final victory. As you know, Amici is a showcase for singing and dancing talents capable of making the careers of those who take part blossom.

The dancer is also present in the evening Samu which is one of the most popular at the moment in the race. Like other competitors, he too is not a new face having already participated in other television broadcasts in the past.

After the example of Megan who appeared in Paolo Bonolis’ program as a child “Who Framed Peter Pan” we have also seen Samu in the past a Pequenos Gigantes. There is a video that is circulating on the net which shows him being broadcast in front of an exceptional cast of commentators, such as Claudius Amendola who will even stand up.

We’ll see if his performances will continue to amaze even Amici and if he will be able to reach the final scheduled in a few weeks. They have already left the program Gianmarco, little g, Megan And NDG. The latter, for example, has released some very touching statements:

“In my opinion, today Nicolò is a better person, a better artist, a better singer and has a much greater awareness of himself, of the world around him, of life, because Amici is above all a school of life. Now I say go out there and rock the world. Don’t get down. I definitely didn’t expect that. I expected maybe to go further, but going out like this in my opinion is going out with your head held high. Obviously everyone dreams of the final, I’d be a hypocrite to say otherwise. But today I experienced it as a final. I have no regrets, I have not been afraid. I was finally free and I’m taking this thing out for future stages and future experiences”.