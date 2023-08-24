After the arrival of Sergio Canales in Mexican soccer, it is very likely that other Spanish soccer players and their agents will begin to see Liga MX as a good destination to try their luck and try to stand out, as happened with Gignac and the French Andy Delort, Kolo, Jeremy Menéz or Florian Thauvin himself.
In recent days, information has emerged that the Spanish player Samu Castillejo could leave Valencia and has already been offered to Liga MX. One of the clubs mentioned was the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, now led by Joaquin Moreno. However, the cementers would have rejected him, since his priority would be to sign a center forward, and Samu Castillejo is more of a skilled winger, especially playing on the right.
Yes ok Xolos of Tijuana is shaping up to be the main candidate in the hiring of this player, in Monterrey, different media say that it could be the reinforcement that Robert Dante Siboldi needs for the team of tigers.
In the lane where he performs best, Tigres has Luis Quiñones, Diego Lainez or Raymundo Fulgencio. The advantage for the Colombian, against Diego and ‘Rayo’, is that he can also play on the left wing and he does it quite well.
Samu Castillejo, who at twenty-eight years of age already has twenty-six goals in three hundred and five games played and who has even defended the shirt of a historic team like AC Milan from the Italian Serie A, could occupy the place of foreigner that Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López left free.
Until now, Mauricio Culebro and company have not entered into any negotiations with the player, nor has there been any talk of possible interest from the auriazul entourage. However, there are still a few weeks left before the transfer market closes. Anything can happen.
#Samu #Castillejo #offered #Liga #transfer #option #Tigres
Leave a Reply