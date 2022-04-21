Samuel Suarez joined the list of characters who commented on the compromising images of Aldo Miyashiro with his former reporter Fiorella Retiz and Óscar del Portal with Fiorella Méndez, broadcast on the night of April 19 by the program “Magaly TV, la firma”. However, far from making fun of and generating curiosity with the subject, the entertainment journalist reflected on the machismo with which women who work on television are singled out.

The communicator emphasized that the most attacked in this type of situation are women, despite the fact that all those involved have the same weight of responsibility.

“ In social networks they are hitting the Fiorellas with a stick, when in reality the men also have a lot of responsibility and are the first to have ‘exited’ when the first thing they had to do was sulk and say: ‘Yes, I was wrong,’” the founder of Instarándula said at first.

‘Samu’ highlights the machismo with which women on TV are treated

Moments later, he stressed that his words do not try to excuse Fiorella Méndez or Fiorella Retiz, but that it seems sexist to him that they bear the brunt of their status as women. Likewise, she recalled the specific cases of Melissa Paredes and Sheyla Rojas, who were removed from the TV spaces they led after having starred in a similar situation.

“That does not mean that the Fiorellas are not to blame, they are anyway; but, for example, when Melissa Paredes happened, they removed her for lack of image and the same thing happened with Sheyla Rojas, “she continued.

“By this I am not saying that America should also vote Oscar and Miyashiro out of their shows. I think no one should be left without a job for that, but look how machismo is, the women who went through this were told ‘bye’ and the men nothing ”, added the also influencer.

‘Samu’ believes that Aldo and Óscar will not be removed from their jobs

To end his message to his Instarándula community, the popular Samuel Suárez said that, unlike Fiorella Retiz and other women who were removed from their work spaces on television, Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal will continue to be part of their programs.

“A little facelift and Oscar is back, and so is Miyashiro. It’s called ‘The Chinese Band’ for a reason. What would ‘La banda del Chino’ be without ‘Chino’?”, he concluded.