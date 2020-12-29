A Samsung smartphone has become cheaper. This is the Samsung Galaxy A31. Once again there has been a big cut in the price of this phone. After reducing the price, this phone is getting for Rs 17,999. The price of Samsung Galaxy A31 has been reduced by Rs 2,000. Before the price was reduced, this phone was getting for Rs 19,999. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in only one variant. The Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in June this year at a price of Rs 21,999. After this, many times the prices of this phone have come down.

4 cameras and 5000 mAh battery in the back of the phone

The quad camera setup is given in the back of Samsung Galaxy A31. That is, there are 4 cameras behind this phone. The primary camera in the phone is 48 megapixels. The Samsung Galaxy A31 has a powerful battery of 5,000mAh. You can buy Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone from Amazon with new price. Apart from this, the phone can be purchased from all retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and other major online portals at a new price.

There are some specifications of this phone

The Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. This smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor. The phone has 6GB RAM. 128GB internal storage is provided in the phone, you can increase the storage of the phone up to 512GB via microSD card. Quad camera setup has been given in the rear of Samsung Galaxy A31. The primary camera in the phone is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, the back of the phone has an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5 megapixel depth sensor and 5 megapixel macro lens.

20 megapixel selfie camera on the front of the phone

The front of the phone has a 20-megapixel camera for selfie. The Samsung Galaxy A31 has a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port have been provided in the phone. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.