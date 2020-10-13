In the festive season, Samsung has cut the price of its cool smartphone Samsung Galaxy A71 and now you can buy this phone for just Rs 27,999. Samsung tweeted on Tuesday that it has cut the price of Galaxy A71 and now its price has come to Rs 27,999. That is, Samsung has reduced the price of this Dhansu smartphone by Rs 1,500. Till now Galaxy A71 was available for Rs 29,499 and now you can buy it for Rs 27,999.

Also read- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, users complaining about touchscreen problem, learn details

Prices have decreased even before

This is the second time since the Samsung Galaxy A71 launch, when its price has been cut. Earlier in September, its price was reduced by Rs 500. Samsung launched this 64-megapixel Dhansu smartphone for Rs 29,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A71, launched with a single storage option 8GB + 128GB, made its place in the mid-range smartphone in the Indian market. You can increase the storage capacity of the Galaxy A71 to 512 GB. This smartphone is quite popular in Samsung’s A series.

Also read- Mi’s special earbuds 15 with 20 hours battery backup will be launched, know the price and features

This is the most popular smartphone of Samsung A series

Samsung Galaxy A71 Highlights

Talking about the specifications of Samsung Galaxy A71, the screen resolution of this smartphone equipped with 6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display is 1080×2400 pixels. This smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octacore processor has a 4500mAh battery, which supports 25 super fast charging. Talking about the Samsung Galaxy A71 camera, the primary camera in the quad rear camera is 64 megapixels, whose aperture is F1.8. The second camera is with 12MP ultra wide 123 degree field of view. The third camera of this smartphone is equipped with 5MP macro lens and the fourth rear camera is 5MP depth sensor. The Samsung A71 has a 32 megapixel selfie camera.

See full specifications