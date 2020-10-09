The new Exynos 1080 processor has been announced officially by Tech brand Samsung. The special thing associated with this new processor is that it has also outperformed Qualcomm’s most powerful processor Snapdragon 865+ in terms of performance. The new Exynos 1080 processor is designed by Samsung with a 5nm manufacturing process. It uses the Cortex-A78 processor core and the Mali-G78 GPU.

This chipset was announced by Dr. Yimao Sai in the R&D department of the South Korean company. During an interview, he said that Samsung’s new chipset scores over 650,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test application. He said, “We are expecting to get better results after optimization of this processor.” In comparison, phones with Qualcomm’s flagship processor appear to be weak in benchmark tests.

Exynos 1080 is already at the top of the AnTuTu rating if you look at the average test results for smartphones coming with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and latest Snapdragon 865+. Currently, no device has come on the market with Samsung’s new processor and Asus ROG Phone 3 leads the list of AnTuTu scores, scoring 615,000 points. The first device to come with the new Exynos 1080 may be the Vivo X60.

Samsung brings its flagship devices with two processors every year and in some markets Snapdragon and in others, the phone with Exynos processor is available to buyers. It was revealed that the performance of the model that comes with Samsung’s Exynos processor is weaker than the Snapdragon model. In such a situation, it was necessary that Samsung produce the Exynos processor to compete with Qualcomm. He could have to lose his userbase if he could not do so.