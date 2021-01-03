Samsung (Samsung) can soon bring its new affordable smartphone. This Samsung phone can fall under the company’s Galaxy M series. This phone can be Samsung Galaxy M12. According to the latest leak, Samsung may bring this new smartphone to India next week. Apart from this, Samsung can bring its flagship Galaxy S21 series on 14 January.



New Samsung phone will come with big battery

Samsung’s new Galaxy M series smartphone will come with a bigger screen and will have a waterdrop notch, which will have a selfie camera. Tipster Mukul Sharma has also leaked a poster of the smartphone coming on Twitter. The poster shows that the right side of the smartphone will have a power button and a volume rocker. This Samsung phone will come with a large battery. Recently the Samsung Galaxy M12 support page has gone live on the company’s India website. In such a situation, it is possible that the Galaxy M12 will be launched in India soon.



Phone production started on a large scale

This smartphone was spotted on Geekbench last week. According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 processor. This smartphone will come with Samsung UI layer with Android 11 out-of-the-box. This Samsung smartphone can have 3GB of RAM. Another report has revealed that Samsung has started mass production of the Galaxy M12 smartphone in its Noida factor.

The phone will have a strong battery of 7,000 mAh

This Samsung smartphone can have a 7,000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone will be the second M-Series phone to come with a 7,000 mAh battery. This Samsung phone can have a quad-camera setup. Apart from this, the phone can have 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type C port for charging.