VA year ago, Samsung brought televisions onto the market that for the first time showed moving pictures on OLED screens that they had manufactured themselves. The manufacturer had previously put this type of display on hold for seven years in order to develop the older LCD technology towards adequate levels of quality during this time. Samsung invented the abbreviation QLED for this screen category, probably also to suggest a certain equality of the two technology paths.

OLED is still considered the premier class of display technology. TV screens of this type assemble the images from self-illuminating image dots and thus achieve wonderfully strong colors with deep black levels, regardless of the viewer’s viewing angle. However, with its return to OLED, Samsung has not simply copied the recipes of its competitor LG. In this way, the Samsung OLEDs manage without color filters that swallow up valuable light energy. A panel of blue OLED cells provides the light. The necessary coloring of the red and green light cells is provided by quantum dots, tiny crystals that shift the light spectrally and can thus define colors without sacrificing brightness. Samsung’s premiere model last year really impressed us with this. We thought it couldn’t be done any better.