The Galaxy M51 is now seen as a real champion. After beating the Mo-B in a special Monster match for the #MeanestMonsterEver title, the Galaxy M51 is upbeat and full of confidence and pride. The four rounds were very difficult and tedious for the Mo-B, with the Samsung Galaxy M51 easily defeating the Mo-B, who described himself as a special monster in these rounds.

Mo-B has surrendered after defeating the latest M-series device 4–0. How did the Samsung Galaxy M51 win the contest so easily? To be #MeanestMonsterEver one needs to be equipped with a power-packed specification sheet and this monster is packed with all-new and extremely cool features. For the first time in India, a 7,000 mAh battery has been made available in a smartphone and in this context the Samsung Galaxy M51 is quite powerful. It has a very fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which works like a typical machine. The smartphone features a larger 6.7 ”(16.95 cm) sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with a segment-leading 64MP Quad Camera setup — the Galaxy M51 has a full army of winners.

It was disgraceful to fail badly in the Meanest monster face-off. However, while talking to Aseem Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India Electronics Ltd., he said that Mo-B is gullible and fun. In fact, when the challenge started, many Bollywood hotshots like Rakul Preet Singh and Tiger Shroff were supporting this green monster. But, after the match was over, Tiger and Rakul tested the Galaxy M51 thoroughly and were quite excited about Samsung’s next M-Series monster.



Tiger Shroff tried his best to drain the #MeanestMonsterEver battery, but he could not. He has something to say about the Galaxy M51.



By now, it should be cleared Galaxy M51 is the best and special M Series smartphone of Samsung camp. But, what makes it a #MeanestMonsterEver, let’s know.

# MeanestMonsterEver – A thorough examination of the Samsung Specifications sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M51

#MeanestBatteryEver

The features Samsung has introduced with this great smartphone are nothing short of a technological marvel. Galaxy M51 has a large 7000mAh battery. More than that, this smartphone comes with 25W Type C Super Fast Charger. With a simple size battery, the Galaxy M51 lasts for two days comfortably after simple heavy use. The Galaxy M51 allows you to reverse charge any other device from Type-C to Type-C cable while making full use of the large battery.

Despite such a large battery, Samsung has kept the design fashionable and attractive. The Samsung Galaxy M51 at just 9.5mm and 213 grams is a slim and stylish looking device considering its large battery.

#MeanestProcessorEver

Keeping in mind the special needs of the users, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has come up with a very fast Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 730G Processor for the first time. This is the first Snapdragon processor delivered in the 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor M-Series. This 730G processor has already won hearts with its amazing gaming experience and smooth performance. The graphic intensive Adreno 618 GPU present with this processor can take care of all your gaming needs.

#MeanestDisplayEver

Samsung has given the Galaxy M51 a larger 6.7 “FHD + Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M Series smartphones are known for their stunning screen quality, and this phone also carries this legacy with style Enhances further. Its larger display will improve your view experience that you can get in just one smartphone of this price range. Galaxy M51 smartphone with NTSC Color Gamut (100-110%) and Contrast Ratio: 78960: 1 colors. Covers the entire spectrum.

#MeanestCameraEver

Having quad camera has become an important thing in every new smartphone of the year 2020. Therefore, the Galaxy M51 has a 64MP (Main Sony IMX 682 sensor) + 12MP (Ultrawide sensor) which gives a 123-degree field of view + 5MP (depth sensor) + 5MP (Macro sensor) for portrait shots with live focus. ) Which gives you a chance to be near the subject. So what makes the 64MP quad-camera setup in the Galaxy M51 special?

#MeanestMonsterEver is an intelligent camera system. how? This camera system has a great feature called Single Take, through which you can capture your favorite moments in 10 different modes (photos and videos) in just one click!

In addition, there are more special things in it. It also has super slo-mo mode, hyperlapse mode and a dedicated night mode for stunning low light images. You can use ultra wide angle lens for panorama shots and ultrawide videos, ultrawide night mode and many other things. It features Super Steady mode to create professional videos. This feature prevents your videos from moving.

The good thing is that its 32MP front-facing camera captures some of the best selfies ever. Additionally, you also get a Single Take feature in the front sensor.

#MeanestPriceEver?

Apart from the top features of the smartphone, the Galaxy M51 has many more features. For example, you get two variants – this phone is available in 6 + 128GB and 8 + 128GB options. You can expand the memory up to 512GB via microSD card. To unlock the phone, you get a super-fast face-unlock as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the surprising thing is how Samsung succeeded in giving so many great features in such a low price in the smartphone.

Samsung has hit the right target by keeping the Galaxy M51 starting price of Rs 24,999. Samsung has launched great introductory launch offers on Amazon.in from 18 to 20 September 2020 with the smartphone. Using HDFC credit and debit cards while purchasing Galaxy M51, you will get an instant cashback of up to Rs 2000 on EMI and Non-EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy M51 can be purchased from Amazon.in and Samsung.com from September 18. The time has come for you to upgrade yourself and buy the #MeanestMonsterEver – Galaxy M51!

Disclaimer: This article has been written by the Spotlight team of Times Internet on behalf of Samsung.