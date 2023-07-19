Can a cell phone be invisible? This was what a TikTok user showed, who revealed how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be made practically invisible with a simple trick.

The video was shared by the user of TikTok @leecom628, who decided to test the screen resolution of Samsung’s flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

“Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra realistic screen” wrote the user @leecom628 who showed the incredible resolution of the premium range cell phone from the Korean manufacturer.

In the recording you can see how the user placed a glass on the sand and next to it the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a background image of the sand.

As a result, the smartphone seems to disappear and is practically invisible to the camera lens that captures the video.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, a cell phone with an iconic screen

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra It is one of the most incredible cell phones of the moment, because in addition to having 12GB of RAM and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, its screen is the most iconic thing you can find on this device.

S23 Ultra has a screen Dynamic AMOLED with Quad HD+ resolution of 3,088×1,440 with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

In addition, the S23 Ultra’s screen is packed with technology that ensures you get clear, colorful details on the screen, whether at low brightness or at full power.11 And 120Hz technology intelligently optimizes the refresh rate to smooth out the stutter. action and save battery.

The most characteristic thing about the Samsung Galaxy S23 is that you can buy it in different capacity versions with prices that are around $26,999 pesos and the $35,999 being this in its version of 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

