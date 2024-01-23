The free Galaxy AI offer expires. What lies behind the possible change in costs and what challenges await artificial intelligence?
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24 models boast a range of new features artificial intelligenceranging from translating phone conversations to removing objects from photos.
Some of these functions will also be extended to numerous older models.
However, an analysis of Samsung's official website, reported by Android Central, suggests that these features, currently accessible without restrictions, may not remain free indefinitely.
In detail Product page for the Galaxy S24 Ultra a timeframe emerges: According to a footnote, Galaxy AI features will be delivered for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.
The lack of further information opens the possibility of future charges from the Korean company.
Subscription offer
There are currently no signs of an imminent introduction of tariffs for services related to artificial intelligence.
However, it is worth noting that many of the Galaxy AI features in the S24 model are closely interconnected with the Google Cloud.
This suggests that, in the future, both Samsung and Google could evaluate the implementation of a payment system to access these features.
Drew Blackard, vice president of mobile at Samsung in the United States, strongly underlined the company's commitment to making Galaxy AI features accessible to as many users as possible, underlining that no economic changes are expected before the end of 2025.
The decision to keep the context unchanged until 31 December 2025 could be part of a strategy aimed at acquiring and then retaining users, offering them the possibility of experiment for free the benefits of AI on their smartphones before introducing a paywall.
While the question of potential future costs remains shrouded in Samsung's secrecy, Business Insider suggests that this could result in a “subscription model“, as it appears that compensation through advertising, as is the case with Google search, may not be feasible.
This scenario represents a significant change in the perspective of purchasing a smartphone, which is currently lacking additional costs in addition to the purchase price, unless the user decides to add options such as a protection plan or cloud storage via iCloud or Google One.
AI as an option
Possible future scenarios are already starting to take shape in which i costs to take advantage of advanced artificial intelligence functions they could be included directly in the bill, integrated into the monthly payments of the telephone operator or included in a paid subscription for cloud services.
The decision to postpone any charges until 2025, as reported by the Korea Herald, appears to stem from the ideas of TM Roh, head of Samsung's mobile division.
He indicated that the option of charging for AI services could become more plausible as such services become advanced and they become more expensive to operate.
It must also be said that thus far, AI implementations have been largely unimpressive, requiring considerable processing time and, above all, unhelpful results.
Should Samsung decide to introduce tariffs for AI options in the future, the key to success will therefore also be demonstrating that these options are worth the asking price.
Samsung stressed that the new Galaxy AI features are scheduled to be introduced by the end of June. However, it is expected that some of these features may require additional application updates, handled in a separate cycle from normal additions to the device's core software.
