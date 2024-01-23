The free Galaxy AI offer expires. What lies behind the possible change in costs and what challenges await artificial intelligence?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24 models boast a range of new features artificial intelligenceranging from translating phone conversations to removing objects from photos.

Some of these functions will also be extended to numerous older models. However, an analysis of Samsung's official website, reported by Android Central, suggests that these features, currently accessible without restrictions, may not remain free indefinitely. In detail Product page for the Galaxy S24 Ultra a timeframe emerges: According to a footnote, Galaxy AI features will be delivered for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. The lack of further information opens the possibility of future charges from the Korean company.

Subscription offer Following the launch of Galaxy AI, a significant detail emerges that was not mentioned during the presentation: the possibility that this innovation involves a cost There are currently no signs of an imminent introduction of tariffs for services related to artificial intelligence.

However, it is worth noting that many of the Galaxy AI features in the S24 model are closely interconnected with the Google Cloud.

However, it is worth noting that many of the Galaxy AI features in the S24 model are closely interconnected with the Google Cloud.

This suggests that, in the future, both Samsung and Google could evaluate the implementation of a payment system to access these features. Drew Blackard, vice president of mobile at Samsung in the United States, strongly underlined the company's commitment to making Galaxy AI features accessible to as many users as possible, underlining that no economic changes are expected before the end of 2025. The decision to keep the context unchanged until 31 December 2025 could be part of a strategy aimed at acquiring and then retaining users, offering them the possibility of experiment for free the benefits of AI on their smartphones before introducing a paywall. While the question of potential future costs remains shrouded in Samsung's secrecy, Business Insider suggests that this could result in a "subscription model", as it appears that compensation through advertising, as is the case with Google search, may not be feasible. This scenario represents a significant change in the perspective of purchasing a smartphone, which is currently lacking additional costs in addition to the purchase price, unless the user decides to add options such as a protection plan or cloud storage via iCloud or Google One.