This year the Las Vegas CES, the event that has been held in the United States since the 60s, and in which the main novelties of technology and electronics are announced, is once again in-person amid a strong peak of the covid pandemic, with omicron as the dominant variant in this country, which already leaves a million daily cases of coronavirus.

The face-to-face assistants in this Las Vegas CES 2022 We received instant covid tests and the option to have PCR tests at the end of the event, on January 7 (one day less by biosecurity decision) for the return trip.

And despite the fact that more than 40 companies decided to cancel their presence at the fair, Samsung, which for several years has been one of the great protagonists of the CES, decided to stand firm and, literally, steal the show with several ads that surprise in different product areas.

In television, appliances for the home of white line, telephony, as well as in entertainment and smart home, the South Korean made it clear that it has great bets to consolidate its leadership in several of these segments.

A Galaxy S21 designed by and for fans

The ‘Fan Edition’ (FE) versions of Samsung mobiles continue to grow. These are more colorful options, with some modifications to their original features, to make them more affordable and versatile.

At CES, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE, a computer that has a slightly larger screen than that of the S21: 6.4 inches versus 6.2 inches, AMOLED in Full HD +, high resolution and brightness, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, that is to say, that the movements between applications and content is very fluid and efficient; Meanwhile in Game Mode turn this screen refresh to 240Hz to make the game’s action look even more efficient.

It has three main cameras: a 12 megapixel (mp) wide shot; another 12mp ultra wide shot and one 8mp telephoto. The interesting thing here is that with the help of artificial intelligence it is capable of taking night shots with practically no light, which are perfectly illuminated and balanced thanks to the combination of several shots in milliseconds.

On the other hand, the same intelligence operates in photos with an out-of-focus background (bokeh effect): the software recognizes and analyzes the main objects in the shot (people, pets, etc.) and ‘separates’ them from the background, from the environment, with surgical precision, generating high-quality photos. The front camera is 32mp and also has several functions for portraits and creative compositions.

The Galaxy S21 FE It has a 4,500 milliamp hour battery, perfectly functional for a full day of hard work.

The Freestyle: a TV on any surface

Samsung does not define this Freestyle like a projector: describes it as a smart TV without a screen. It is a very light device, Full HD in resolution, capable of emitting images of up to 100 inches in size that promises to put a SmarTV on any surface.

And so it is: FreestyleThanks to its portable battery, it allows you to take it anywhere and turn a table, for example, into a TV (with an accessory you can put it like a light bulb in a lamp or techno); even go out on the street and turn walls, walls, whatever, into a TV, display textures, colors, to make their content on social networks more alive.

It costs $ 900 (in Colombia it will be around three million pesos) and Samsung hopes that it will be well received by an audience interested in turning anything back to TV.

Micro LED, the evolution of TV

In this CES, Samsung presented a new technological generation of its SmarTV: Micro LED, a new display technology, made up of millions of tiny 25 million micron LEDs that produce their own individual light and color, to achieve two things: images of a level of realism, detail and black contrast unique to technology LEDs, capable of expressing 100% of the RGB color gamut.

These new televisions with Micro LED technology They will come in 89, 101, 110 inches, with improvements also in audio, more speakers, Dolby Atmos sound and improvements in its new processor Neo Quantum with artificial intelligence for scaling images and audio, capable of recognizing objects (people, animals, etc.) and treating them with natural colors to increase sharpness and visual experience, among others.

New Samsung Micro LED TV Technology

What’s new in the smart home

The artificial intelligence on devices like refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, among others, reaches a new level of ‘learning’: now devices will not only be better connected and with integrated interaction capacity in Smart things, the smart home platform that from the cell phone or the TV helps to centrally manage the well-being and entertainment at home, but also by integrating other devices and brands through a partnership between Samsung and the Home Connectivity Alliance.

Exercising, watching matches and events together via networks and the Internet, cooking, etc., will be activities full of technology and multitasking thanks to these advances.

Together for tomorrow

Samsung reinforced in this CES its vision of protecting the planet and its sustainable culture, which starts not only in the use of recycled materials for the construction of its products but goes to the very elimination of paints, plastics, metal hooks from its packaging to make them with recycled material and that can be used to create things at home.

Also with the aim of eliminating the use of batteries in their remote controls (which will all become solar charged): in the SmarTV they already come like this. And there is talk of a whole culture of behavior oriented to saving energy, to good practices in the use of technology that in sum will help to take care of the planet more and more.