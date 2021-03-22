Several of Samsung’s Evo SSDs have been lowered in price as part of the Amazon Spring Sale.

While the whole range isn’t getting discounted, that does include the Evo 870, listed as one of Digital Foundry’s best SSDs for gaming. It’s certainly one of the fastest SSDs out there, and considering this discount practically makes it the same price as the lesser 860 model, grabbing this feels like an obvious move.

But it doesn’t end there! The offers also extend to Samsung’s newest 980 PRO NVMe SSDs as well, which have been given their biggest discounts since launching at the end of last year.

These are expensive drives but the generational jump from the older 970 drives makes for a considerable increase in performance for PC gaming.

Now, for those of you with a PlayStation 5 wondering if these are good to upgrade your console storage, unfortunately, we just don’t know yet. Sony is yet to whitelist any compatible PS5 SSDs, though this is the sort of ballpark we’d likely be looking in for suitable drives. Without any confirmation yet, though, it would be unwise to suggest you buy one and hope it works.

Hold fire – for now. Digital Foundry will no doubt be on top of testing SSDs once we’ve got some idea which ones are clear to use in the PS5. Go wild if it’s a PC upgrade and you have a motherboard that supports them!

Whichever of these SSD deals you go for, if you’ve been holding off on an upgrade for a while, now’s a great time to get involved. These offers are expected to last for the rest of the week, or until they go out of stock.

For more of the best offers we come across in the Amazon Spring Sale and other far reaches of the internet you can always give us a follow over on Jelly Deals.