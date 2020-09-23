Earlier this month, South Korean company Samsung announced its cheapest 5G-smartphone, the Galaxy A42 5G. The company shared information from its specifications to price and availability. However, the phone’s processor was not revealed yet. Now a recent report has revealed that the Snapdragon 750G processor can be used in the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone.Dealntech has shared a screenshot of the Sorce Code of the Geekbench benchmark of this smartphone. In this, the device has been given the model number SM-A426B. The source-code has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will have an octa-core processor and will get the Adreno 619 GPU. It is being said that this may be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 750G chipset. Earlier reports said that the Snapdragon 690 5G processor can be found in the phone.

What will be the price and specifications

The sale of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone will start in Europe in November and it can be priced at 369 Euro (about 31,700 rupees). It will come in three color options – Black, White and Gray. The phone can get a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, which will be full HD + resolution. It will have a large battery of 5,000mAh.

Quad rear camera setup will be provided in it for photography. It will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultravide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will have a 20-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. Fingerprint sensor is also given in the phone’s display itself.