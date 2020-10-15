The festive season has started and companies are bringing new offers to woo users. In this episode, Samsung has launched special festive program #RewardYourself. Under this program, the company wants to make it easier for users to buy Galaxy devices.Under the Rewards Yourself scheme, users will get 10 percent cashback on purchases made with HDFC Bank’s credit card as well as SBI’s credit and debit cards. Let’s know which Samsung devices are being offered in this special deal.The offer is available on select smartphones, tablets and wearables ranging from Rs 4,999 to Rs 1,04,999. Under this offer, you can buy your favorite Samsung device from October 15 to 27.

Vivo Y30 Price Reduction, Powerful Budget Phone Made Cheap

10 percent cashback on SBI Credit Cards

Apart from all the Galaxy smartphones between Rs 4,999 and Rs 47,999, this offer is also being offered on some selected tablets and wearables. This offer can be availed from 28 October to 17 November.

Galaxy m31s

Instant cashback

In this offer, which runs from 16 to 25 October, you will get a cashback of 10,000 rupees on the purchase of Galaxy Note 20.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C Launched in India, Learn Price and Features

No-cost EMI with zero down payment

This offer is for all Galaxy A series and flagship smartphones. Under the offer, users can buy their favorite Galaxy smartphone on zero down payment, zero processing fee and zero interest.

Upgrade offer

In this offer, which lasts from 16 to 25 October, users get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 13 thousand on the purchase of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and

Samsung voucher of 7 thousand rupees will be available.

Galaxy s20 ultra

10 thousand discount on keyboard cover for buying tablet

Samsung is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on keyboard covers to users buying Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + from October 15 to November 30.

Bumper discounts on smartphones, smart TVs and Bluetooth earphones, these are top deals

Galaxy Buds + Free on Galaxy Smartwatch

In the Reward Yourself offer, the company is offering Galaxy Buds + Free for Rs 3,990 with the Galaxy Smartwatch. Along with this, 10 percent cashback is being given on all major bank cards in this offer, which runs from October 15 to November 17. In addition, if you buy Galaxy Buds + separately, you will also get a cashback of 10 percent on select Bax cards.