A new midrange tablet Galaxy Tab A7 has been launched by South Korean tech company Samsung. The company has brought this tablet at an initial price of Rs 17,999, which is the price of its Wi-Fi model. Apart from this, buyers of LTE model of the tablet can buy for Rs 21,999. That is, if you want to put a SIM card in the tablet, then you have to spend more.

The new Galaxy Tab A7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a large 7040mAh battery. The strong battery of the phone comes with fast charging support. Apart from this, the quad speaker setup of the new tablet comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound support. This means that users will get a great experience of multimedia access on the tablet’s large screen.

Read: Foldable Smartphones and Lite Models, Samsung Comeback Ready

Free youtube premium subscription

Not only will users get deep integration of Netflix and Spotify on the tablet, seven Samsung is also offering a subscription of Youtube Premium to buyers for two months. Apart from this, features like Auto Hotspot and Quick Share have been given in the tablet to improve the experience of users. The company has brought it as a successor of the Galay Tab A launched last year.

Read: Restart and crashing Samsung phones, change this setting immediately

These three color options will be available

The Galaxy Tab A7 can be purchased in buyers three color options – dark gray, silver and gold. The tablet has a 5MP selfie and 8MP primary camera with a 10.4-inch WUXGA + display. 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is provided. With the help of MicroSD card, its internal storage can be increased to 1TB. The new tablet can be pre-booked at online shopping portals and selected retail stores in addition to Samsung.com.