If you are looking for a new television to enjoy movies and video games and you don’t want to spend too much, then you can take advantage of the offer of Amazon for the 43-inch Samsung Crystal UHD UE43CU7170UXZT in 4KThe discount from the recommended price is 34%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price is 449.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Features of Smart TV
There Samsung Crystal UHD UE43CU7170UXZT It offers a maximum resolution of 4K with features such as Contrast Enhancer – which dynamically adjusts contrast to optimize image quality -, HDR support for better lighting performance, a Gaming Hub through which you can manage access to games and consoles, Motion Xcelerator to improve frame rates based on content, and audio enhancements such as OTS Lite and Q-Symphony.
This TV measures 19.3D x 96.4W x 62.8H cmas you can also see in the image above. Amazon buyers praise its quality for the price.
