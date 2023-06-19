Samsung is approaching the Unpacked presentation event with some official renders and some leaks concerning in particular Samsung Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5the new versions of smartphones with foldable display which seem to bring several interesting innovations to the sector.

What should be the official renderings of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, dedicated to the press campaign of the new device, have started to surface on the net but do not seem to show many variations compared to the previous model.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, an official render

Aesthetically, the smartphone is close to the Galaxy S23 but obviously equipped with a double folding screen, pending further information on its hardware characteristics.

More interesting are the leaks concerning Samsung Z Flip 5, which could bring significant innovations to this type of smartphone, especially thanks to the new external display.





Galaxy Z Flip 5, an alleged render leaked online

Based on what emerged online, and still unofficial, Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems to be equipped with a very large display on the outside, which would thus have a large visible surface even when closed.

In this way, the Z Flip 5 is in line with the external display of the Motorola Razr Plus, making the screen in question an actually useful and effective element even when the smartphone is closed.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, comparison between the external display of the Flip 4 and the new one

With a new external display that should have an area of ​​about 3.4 inches, this could allow the use of a more appswhich may be optimized for this view.

In addition to being able to operate music players or display basic information, such a configuration could allow you to read and send messages, voice and video of various types without necessarily having to open the smartphone every time, which still represents an element of inconvenience for this type of device.

In any case, we will know more during the event Samsung Unpackedwhich should be held in July in Seoul, pending more precise information on the matter.