Today smartphones turn out to be quite easy to use, with the most diverse functions that help people to have a more pleasant life. However, the restore or repair options can be somewhat more complicated, and based on that, it is mentioned that samsung you would be creating an app with such a function.

samsung seems to be working on a new self-repair app to help customers looking to fix their devices. The company’s filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Self Repair Assistant” includes a blue app icon for Android style samsung.

It is described as a mobile phone computer application software for automatic repair, maintenance, and installation of devices, including smartphones, watches, tablets, and headsets. For now, the patent office is waiting to approve the application, for which reason Samsung would not have confirmed anything.

Such an app could provide users with repair guides and parts information. This comes after the collaboration with iFixit earlier this year, providing online repair resources with OEM parts and repair guides. That means, they would even tell users which add-ons to buy based on their phone model.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: This matter can be interesting, more than anything to avoid buying the wrong parts that cannot be returned later. In addition, to verify that these attachments are original and of quality.