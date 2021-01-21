Surprising with a strong announcement just a few days after the CES technology fair concluded, Samsung Display has just announced its future plans, already underway, for the manufacture of World’s First 90Hz OLED Displays for Laptops.

As has been collected from businesswire, Joo Sun Choi, the CEO of the company, has assured that they will begin to produce these new 14-inch screens from March, Although for now it is not clear if this means that they will be limited to this resolution and aspect ratio in particular, or if the arrival of multiple panels would be expected.

While for the moment Samsung has not yet clarified the orientation of these new OLED screens, most likely they are primarily intended for productivity-focused work computers and content creators. That said, although its main orientation is not aimed at the gamer public, without a doubt the good news of it could convince more than one, posing as a more than interesting option for those looking for a unique device for personal and work use.

And it is that although the future of the MiniLED and microLED is really promising, many consider that OLED panels continue to be the best option available today. In fact, this new 90Hz OLED display offers high-speed driving that is on par with that of 120Hz LCD displays, rreducing even image drag from 1 millimeter to 0.9 millimeters, a difference that, although apparently minimal, is undoubtedly enormous as far as this technology is concerned.

Unfortunately, at the moment Samsung has not shared any additional information on when we could see these 90Hz OLED screens in operation, and of course, their arrival on the market. Something that, added to the few sizes shared, promises us a remarkably long wait, maybe even until the next big tech fair.