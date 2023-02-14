Samsung is a company that needs no introduction, it is certainly a leading company in the technology sector, as regards televisions, tablets, smartphones and much more. Today we really want to talk to you about phones as some recent leaks might make you think about a small price increase for those who usually buy mid-range devices.

Samsung: will the prices of mid-range devices rise?

Samsung’s mid-range phones are certainly highly appreciated by users, in particular we are talking about the much loved A-series Galaxy. These are mostly devices with excellent specifications for those looking for a high-performance smartphone while remaining on a smaller budgetwithout sacrificing performance.

Well, the prices of these devices have always been affordable but perhaps some leaks relating to some possible next models in the range could suggest a slight price increase. In fact, regarding the A34 they can be noted about 30 euros more compared to the predecessor A33, while for the A54 we speak about 50 euros more compared to the A53.

Let’s say that all in all it is a fairly small increase and ultimately also justified by the financial crisis that the whole sector is experiencing. Some increases were unfortunately foreseeable and we can do nothing but accept Samsung’s decision, aware that in any case the A-range devices are definitely worth every euro spent. even with this increase!