AjuNews: Samsung CEO Disappointed That His Company Copied Apple

Samsung executives were disappointed that the brand’s new gadgets were similar to Apple devices. This reports Korean edition of AjuNews.

According to sources, the head of Samsung Electronics and the de facto head of Samsung Group Lee Jae-yong was dissatisfied with the new devices of the brand. According to the top manager, he criticized the head of the mobile communications department of Samsung Electronics TM Ro for the fact that the company actually copied Apple gadgets.

AjuNews journalists explained that they are talking about the Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds 3 wireless headphones, which many foreign media outlets have called similar to the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro, respectively. Lee Jae-yong reportedly told his subordinates to think about stopping copying the competitor’s products.

Sources at Samsung said that there was a “not very good atmosphere” in the Korean corporation’s management. The authors of AjuNews emphasized that Lee Jae-yong was very angry with the employees, although the head of Samsung Electronics is known for his gentle nature.

Complaints about Apple-like devices were also left by many visitors to Samsung social networks. Thus, users are unhappy with the fact that Samsung has started copying Apple and releasing secondary products, “like Chinese brands.”

At the end of July, the South Korean corporation Samsung announced successful sales of its current flagship smartphones. “People continued to buy Galaxy S24 series phones months after their launch,” noted journalists from the SamMobile publication.