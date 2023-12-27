Samsung extends self-repair program for more devices: a positive turn for the buyer and for the European Union.

Many would prefer to be able to repair their smartphone themselves, but as phones become more and more sophisticated, it becomes more and more complicated to do so. This is certainly the case with foldable smartphones, whose technology is constantly being tested, but for which fortunately Samsung has decided to expand its self-repair program and will begin to supply spare parts for the latest models. This is positive news for buyers, considering that the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5, both foldable devices from the South Korean company, have a high cost; the European Union is also smiling.

do-it-yourself With the Self Repair program, users can obtain spare parts and start the replacement process themselves A semester has passed since the introduction of the program "self-repair" by Samsung in Europe, allowing owners of some devices to independently replace damaged components with official spare parts. This program, also active in Italy, has been extended for the first time for the home repair of the South Korean company's foldables: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, presented last July. It's a significant breakthrough, not just in terms of "right to repair"an objective pursued by the European Union through a bill presented last March: the possibility of repairing a Samsung foldable independently is a advantage for consumersespecially considering that considerable sums are usually spent for such purposes, which even exceed €1,000. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will join the lineup that already includes devices from the Galaxy S23 series, the Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.